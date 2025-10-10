Over the past five years, the Motor Neurone Disease Association has seen its funding more than double, in part due to the awareness raised by the public stories of Doddy Weir and Rob Burrow.

The influx has helped the charity reach new heights – but, coupled with leadership changes, has also left its HR team playing catch-up with the structure and culture of the organisation.

Jo Mountney, Director of People, Culture and Inclusion at the Motor Neurone Disease Association, tells the HR Grapevine podcast that for guarantee the funding delivers the most impact where it is needed, the charity has had to work out how best to organise.

In this episode, Mountney shares more about her work to expand headcount, improve collaboration, and support staff through major cultural transformation – all while building trust in the MND Association’s HR team.