HR Grapevine

Morrisons is rolling out a new workplace monitoring system, giving managers greater power to track the efficiency of shop floor staff.

The performance tracker app will be used in hundreds of Morrisons stores as the supermarket aims to drive productivity and address slumping sales.

New technology will make it easier for managers spot top performers worthy of recognition and underperformers who require additional coaching, Morrisons said.

‘Stopwatching’ – Morrisons rolls out monitoring system

The new system will track shop floor staff as they complete tasks, such as unloading and restocking items, and monitor their speed, comparing performance to that of their peers.