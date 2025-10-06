HR Grapevine

Aside from a deeply unsuccessful two-month Hinge experiment in 2021, I’ve never been one for online dating.

If it works for you, fantastic! But there’s something about the artificial nature of meticulously-crafted profiles, built more around what daters want others to see than who they actually are, that I always found difficult to get past.

Some bad apples take it a step further, creating a completely fake profile to deceive people and hide their true identity – a.k.a. ‘catfishing.’

Whether you’ve suffered the emotional distress of a full-on, intentional catfish or simply felt a little underwhelmed by a date who didn’t match up to the vibe of their profile, we can agree that being misled is rarely a pleasant feeling.