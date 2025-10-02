4 mins read
Share this article:

‘Slap in the face’ | M&S staff angry after being told to work Boxing Day for first time since 2020

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Marks and Spencer Christmas decorations

Marks & Spencer has informed staff that they will need to work over Christmas, axing an automatic day off on Boxing Day that has been in place for five years.

The decision comes as the supermarket attempts to cut costs, prompting some employees to voice their frustrations on an internal messaging board.

One of several workers to cry Scrooge branded the policy a “slap in the face” after a difficult year for the retailer and its workforce, in which a cybersecurity attack caused major disruption to its operations.

M&S tightens controls on staff Christmas hours

Last year, M&S closed its stores on Boxing Day to give staff a “much-deserved extended break with their family and loved ones.”

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Managers ill-prepared to talk about endometriosis & menstrual health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

'Breaking the stigma' | Managers ill-prepared to talk about endometriosis & menstrual health

Why HR can't afford to wait for parental leave reforms
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

'Watershed moment' | Why HR can't afford to wait for parental leave reforms

International Equal Pay Day: Experts call for urgent action on pay equity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

'Absolute necessity' | International Equal Pay Day: Experts call for urgent action on pay equity

Driving Equity & Sustainability: Making Employee Benefits Accessible for All
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Driving Equity & Sustainability: Making Employee Benefits Accessible for All

Supercharging Business Success with a Benefits-Led EVP
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Supercharging Business Success with a Benefits-Led EVP

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni