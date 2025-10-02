HR Grapevine

Marks & Spencer has informed staff that they will need to work over Christmas, axing an automatic day off on Boxing Day that has been in place for five years.

The decision comes as the supermarket attempts to cut costs, prompting some employees to voice their frustrations on an internal messaging board.

One of several workers to cry Scrooge branded the policy a “slap in the face” after a difficult year for the retailer and its workforce, in which a cybersecurity attack caused major disruption to its operations.

M&S tightens controls on staff Christmas hours

Last year, M&S closed its stores on Boxing Day to give staff a “much-deserved extended break with their family and loved ones.”