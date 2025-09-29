HR Grapevine

The UK Government has announced plans to roll out a national digital ID scheme, making it mandatory for Right to Work checks by the end of the Parliament. Ministers say the move will help combat illegal working, strengthen border security and simplify identity verification for citizens.

The announcement, however, has sparked debate among employment law experts about the scheme’s impact on HR processes and its effectiveness in tackling exploitation in the labour market.

Government outlines benefits of digital ID

The government says the new system will replace “complicated identity checks which often rely on copies of paper records,” with a digital credential stored securely on smartphones. In time, the digital ID will also be used for other services such as applying for driving licences, accessing childcare and welfare, and retrieving tax records.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure. And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly - rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.”