HR Grapevine

Strictly Come Dancing Head Judge Shirley Ballas has marked UK Savings Week by sharing her advice, as newly published Building Societies Association (BSA) research shows the UK is “facing a financial wellbeing crisis.”

Nearly a quarter of UK adults (22%) said that money worries have negatively impacted their work performance, the BSA found, while one in five revealed they have taken time off due to illness caused by financial worries.

Ballas, a proud supporter of UK Savings Week, said the research showed “just how deeply money worries can affect our wellbeing” – and encouraged workers to do what they can to build greater financial resilience.

“Saving, a bit like dancing, can feel intimidating at first. Taking that first step is often the hardest part,” the Queen of Latin shared. “Progress might feel slow, but with practice, it becomes more natural and eventually part of your routine.”