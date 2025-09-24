HR Grapevine

PureGym has launched a ‘comprehensive’ wellbeing package for self-employed trainers that work in its gyms, including 24/7 online GP access, therapy sessions, and financial wellbeing support.

In a statement, the gym operator described the package as the first of its kind in the UK, recognising that self-employed personal trainers and staff deserve “comprehensive support.”

Hugh Hanley, Group Director of Personal Training at PureGym, said the wellbeing package addresses a “critical gap” in the wider fitness industry amid difficulties with recruitment, retention, and turnover.

What’s in PureGym’s PT wellbeing package?

The package, provided in partnership with HealthKey, gives self-employed staff who work at PureGym sites access to a wide range of health and wellbeing support.