Continue reading for FREE!

Keeping an eye on future talent is a key part of HR's job, but how it is done isn’t always divulged. Here, the CPOs of some of Britain’s most successful businesses share their experiences on building a verified stream of rising stars.

Radisson Hotel Group – ‘Talent Fest and Accelerate Path engage people externally and internally’

Lisa Wade, Area Director People Operations, Radisson Hotel Group has driven a strategy to put employee experience centre stage. “This has meant new initiatives including Talent Fest – there’s a big drive to engage people externally as well as internally.”

Part of that drive to boost employer brand has been to explain just what working life is like at Radisson. “The hotel group is showcasing what a career within its walls looks like to interested parties – external speakers have offered insight.” The accelerate career path is a further element of this. “It’s probably one of Radisson’s proudest achievements but it’s nothing new,” Wade says that has always been on offer.

The difference is that it’s full steam ahead, and development can be garnered quicker - agility is key. This business has used marketing to bring to life just how good a career at the hotel can be and, in that way, has boosted its talent programme.

Hollywood Bowl Group – ‘Over half of management appointments occurred internally’

Home-grown talent is a key way to funnel a talent pipeline. Melanie Dickinson, CPO, Hollywood Bowl Group has been finding innovative ways to promote from within.

Eleven years ago, the business launched its first centre management development programme. It focuses upon the ‘hourly paid team member’ and their journey through management. Dickinson says an ambition is to take the paid team member and get them up to director level. “Last year 58% of our management appointments occurred internally. That’s the highest it has ever been. We’re constantly looking at new ways that we can develop people and offer them careers.”

The business is in the process of investigating degree apprenticeships too. She adds, “I’m most proud of giving people the opportunity for a career that they may have thought wasn’t an option for them.” Part of that joy is watching those journeys. “One of our people partners started out as a Saturday party host, she progressed via the operational route, and we’ve had others like her,” she smiles.