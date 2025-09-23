HR Grapevine

Employees submitting grievances, disciplinaries, and flexible working requests are increasingly using AI to generate the necessary documents, a law firm has claimed.

In an article published on InsiderMedia, Martha Harrison, Employment Associate for Muckle LLP, said the trend of AI-generated documentation has already started to “gather pace.”

Harrison, who advises businesses on employment law matters from HR policy to tribunal litigation, emphasised the negative impact this could have for employees and employers, including lengthier and more costly legal processes.

Increase in AI usage for disciplinary & grievance documentation

The dawn of workplace generative AI has brought both opportunities and headaches for employers, from heightened worker productivity and speedier hiring to staff uncertainty and cybersecurity concerns.