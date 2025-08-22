HR Grapevine

Artificial intelligence has made it easier than ever for employees to create fake expense receipts and defraud their employer, a cybersecurity expert has claimed.
Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor for ESET, spoke to the Daily Mail about the rising scam activity, warning that chatbots can now create business receipts that are “scarily realistic.”
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from