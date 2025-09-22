HR Grapevine

Employee Reward,
Employee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing
Tuesday, 23rd September
‘Dismissed without pay’ | Inside the HR scandal rocking British Basketball

A group of former British Basketball League (BBL) employees has sued the sport’s new competition operator, Super League Basketball (SLB), with claims ranging from unpaid wages worth millions of pounds to unfair dismissals.

The London-based employment tribunal, as reported by the Guardian, centres on the argument that SBL was a continuation of its predecessor, which would have legally entitled BBL staff to retain their jobs after the setup of the new league.

The HR scandal is the latest development in a period of turmoil for British basketball, following the collapse and license suspension of the league’s former financial backers, 777 Partners, in 2024.

British Basketball rocked by HR scandal

777 Partners bought a 45% stake in BBL four years ago, running the league until 2024, when the investment firm declared insolvency.

