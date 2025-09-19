Between the endless CV submissions, never-ending interview processes, and the hefty chance of being outright ghosted, it’s not a great time to be on the job market.

The likes of LinkedIn, Reddit, and Glassdoor are rife with tales of hiring processes gone wrong, leaving employers to reflect on whether their recruitment approach is broken or merely a little bent out of shape.

As if that wasn’t all draining enough, candidates and employers now have another rising threat to contend with: AI-enabled recruitment scams.

AI recruitment scams – what’s the threat?

Abhishek Karnik, Head of Threat Research at McAfee, tells HR Grapevine about the growing risk facing candidates as scammers take advantage of today’s tough job market and the “stress and uncertainty” it causes job seekers.