Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2025
Virtual Event
Employee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing
Tuesday, 23rd September
Register Now
4 mins read
Share this article:

'Absolute necessity' | International Equal Pay Day: Experts call for urgent action on pay equity

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
International Equal Pay Day: Experts call for urgent action on pay equity

On September 18th, the world comes together to recognise International Equal Pay Day, a United Nations initiative that shines a spotlight on the ongoing battle for pay equity. 

Despite steady progress, the gender pay gap remains a persistent issue in many industries and across various sectors. To mark the campaign day, experts from leading organisations have shared their thoughts on the challenges and steps needed to close the gap.

Pay equity still out of reach

Paramita Chatterjee, Vice President, Global HRBP Leader at Cornerstone, stressed that “equal pay is an absolute necessity when it comes to achieving genuine workplace equity, yet in 2024, women still earned 87p for every pound men earned in the UK.” She said the issue “is about far more than just compensation. It reflects how skills and contributions are valued across the workforce.”

Featured Webinar
  • Wed, 24 Sep 2025
  • 2:00pm BST

Simplify your HR & payroll to empower your employees

Simplify your HR & payroll to empower your employees
Zalaris

Harmonising HR and payroll operations can be a daunting task. Fragmented systems, compliance requirements, and the pressure to scale efficiently often make a unified solution feel out of reach.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

‘Duty of care’ | Insurer Markel launches domestic abuse support scheme for UK staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

The silent strugglers | Why HR must build a culture where people can speak up about mental health

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 3 mins read

Payroll paradox | Payroll professionals braced for sweeping AI changes, yet manual data processing on the...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Why financial advice should be a core part of your employee benefits programme

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Why your benefits platform could be broken (and what to do about it)

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni