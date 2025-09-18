HR Grapevine

On September 18th, the world comes together to recognise International Equal Pay Day, a United Nations initiative that shines a spotlight on the ongoing battle for pay equity.

Despite steady progress, the gender pay gap remains a persistent issue in many industries and across various sectors. To mark the campaign day, experts from leading organisations have shared their thoughts on the challenges and steps needed to close the gap.

Pay equity still out of reach

Paramita Chatterjee, Vice President, Global HRBP Leader at Cornerstone, stressed that “equal pay is an absolute necessity when it comes to achieving genuine workplace equity, yet in 2024, women still earned 87p for every pound men earned in the UK.” She said the issue “is about far more than just compensation. It reflects how skills and contributions are valued across the workforce.”