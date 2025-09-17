HR Grapevine

Employee Reward,
'Deeply unsettling' | Warwickshire Council LGBTQ+ employee group slams Pride flag policy

An LGBTQ+ staff resource group at Warwickshire County Council has criticised a decision to remove the Progress Pride flag from outside its headquarters.

The Pride flag was taken down from the outside of Shire Hall, Warwick, after a row between CEO Monica Fogarty and the council’s newly appointed leader, Councillor George Finch of Reform UK, who wanted the flag removed.

The chair of Warwickshire County Council’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group (ERG) warned that the new flag policy could be “deeply unsettling” for staff if it is not amended to guarantee its reinstatement during June’s Pride Month.

Pride flags play a ‘vital role’ - council ERG chair

The disagreement over the Pride flag comes amid a new policy at the authority, which states that the UK, England, and the Warwickshire County flags will be flown outside Shire Hall.

