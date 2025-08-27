HR Grapevine

Employee engagement is one of the most written-about topics in the world of HR.

In fact, to have read every article on the subject that is available on the internet, you would need 400 years’ worth of a standard UK working week. Even an AI model would take more than a year to work through all the research that is available.

With such a published and talked-about subject, a practitioner should surely have available all the tools and resources required to build an effective engagement strategy in a business of any size.

HR’s employee engagement conundrum

This, though, is clearly not the case. Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace report reveals that in Europe, only 13% of employees are engaged; the UK is below even this disappointing score.