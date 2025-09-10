Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2025
Virtual Event
Employee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing
Tuesday, 23rd September
Register Now
5 mins read
Share this article:

Change the narrative | World Suicide Prevention Day: What role should employers play?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Hands holding yellow awareness ribbon
Hands holding yellow awareness ribbon

People and organisations across the world are uniting on September 10th to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Organised annually by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), this year’s theme, Change the narrative, aims to inspire more open conversations. Particular focus is being placed on accessibility, with resources translated into more languages to ensure the campaign can reach and engage communities around the world.

As the IASP states: “Everyone has a role to play. From individuals checking in with loved ones, to communities creating safe spaces, to governments enacting policies and allocating resources. Together, we can change the narrative and work towards a world where suicide is prevented, and every life is valued.”

“Everyone” included employers. Business leaders are therefore being reminded of their responsibility to support employees’ mental health and recognise the signs of distress among staff. But HR leaders are warned that the way those conversations happen can differ significantly across the globe.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

'Open earshot' | Staff who overhear sexual comments can be victims of harassment, tribunal rules

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

Nestlé to Coldplay | Why so many CEO scandals? And what can HR do?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | CPO, Business of Fashion - how we embedded organisational resilience into our leadership...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Business Metrics Boosted: How To Build An Award-Winning Financial Wellbeing Strategy

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Whitepaper

The Missing Metric: Unlocking happier, more productive teams through financial resilience

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni