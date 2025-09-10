HR Grapevine

People and organisations across the world are uniting on September 10th to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Organised annually by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), this year’s theme, Change the narrative, aims to inspire more open conversations. Particular focus is being placed on accessibility, with resources translated into more languages to ensure the campaign can reach and engage communities around the world.

As the IASP states: “Everyone has a role to play. From individuals checking in with loved ones, to communities creating safe spaces, to governments enacting policies and allocating resources. Together, we can change the narrative and work towards a world where suicide is prevented, and every life is valued.”

“Everyone” included employers. Business leaders are therefore being reminded of their responsibility to support employees’ mental health and recognise the signs of distress among staff. But HR leaders are warned that the way those conversations happen can differ significantly across the globe.