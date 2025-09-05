Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2025
Virtual Event
Employee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing
Tuesday, 23rd September
Register Now
5 mins read
Share this article:

C-suite wellbeing | 5 ways to address loneliness at leadership level

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Businessman overlooking city office view
Businessman overlooking city office view

Employee wellbeing has become a central focus for organisations in recent years, with growing investment in mental health support, wellbeing programmes and initiatives to protect staff. 

Yet this attention often overlooks those at the very top. Senior leaders, despite appearing outwardly confident and connected, can experience profound isolation, with few safe spaces to show vulnerability or ask for support.

Simon Phillips, leadership expert, founder of The Change Maker Group and host of The Change Show, says this hidden issue is more common than many realise. He recalls one CEO client - leading a successful tech company of more than 500 employees - who told him: "I have everyone looking to me for answers, but nowhere to go with my questions."

Phillips describes her sitting in her office, shoulders heavy with what felt like the weight of 500 families’ livelihoods. “The pain in her voice was unmistakable,” he says.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

Nestlé to Coldplay | Why so many CEO scandals? And what can HR do?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 10 mins read

'No let-up' | Danger: HR professionals feel 'out of their depth'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

‘Overwhelmingly positive’ | Scottish government four-day work week trial boosts wellbeing & productivity

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Business Metrics Boosted: How To Build An Award-Winning Financial Wellbeing Strategy

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Whitepaper

The Missing Metric: Unlocking happier, more productive teams through financial resilience

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni