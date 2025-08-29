1 min read
Podcast | CPO, Business of Fashion - how we embedded organisational resilience into our leadership DNA

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Hailey Woijeck, CPO, Business of Fashion

Thanks to a powerful cocktail of a tough external business landscape, rapid AI-enabled digital transformation in the wider publishing industry, and shifting employee expectations, organisational resilience matters more than ever to Business of Fashion.

Many employees will resonate with those pressures impacting the publication – but few are as well prepared in their efforts to cultivate a transparent culture and build a deeply engaged, high-performance workforce.

Hailey Wojcik, Chief People and Culture Officer at Business of Fashion, has worked with the company’s leadership team to embed organisational resilience and personal accountability firmly within its DNA.

She joins the HR Grapevine Podcast to discuss how these behavioural expectations have been distilled into competencies at the heart of Business of Fashion’s leadership development programmes.

