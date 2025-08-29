4 mins read
Share this article:

‘Overwhelmingly positive’ | Scottish government four-day work week trial boosts wellbeing & productivity

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Scottish Parliament Building exterior view

The Scottish government has shared the results of a year-long trial of a four-day work week at two public bodies, finding that it improved morale, productivity, and employee wellbeing.

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) and Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) took part in the trial, allowing staff to work a 32-hour week for a year without any loss in pay or benefits.

Over 259 employees participated in total, reporting lower levels of stress and heightened job satisfaction.

Scottish government enjoys four-day work week success

The pilot scheme was launched by Holyrood in January 2024. Then-Economy Secretary Neil Gray said the ‘4 Day Working Week Public Sector Pilot’ would “assess the wellbeing, environmental and productivity benefits” the model could bring.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR & IT department mergers 'only a matter of time', major survey finds
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'New mandate' | HR & IT department mergers 'only a matter of time', major survey finds

Business Metrics Boosted: How To Build An Award-Winning Financial Wellbeing Strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Business Metrics Boosted: How To Build An Award-Winning Financial Wellbeing Strategy

The Missing Metric: Unlocking happier, more productive teams through financial resilience
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Whitepaper

The Missing Metric: Unlocking happier, more productive teams through financial resilience

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni