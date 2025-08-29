HR Grapevine

The Scottish government has shared the results of a year-long trial of a four-day work week at two public bodies, finding that it improved morale, productivity, and employee wellbeing.

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) and Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) took part in the trial, allowing staff to work a 32-hour week for a year without any loss in pay or benefits.

Over 259 employees participated in total, reporting lower levels of stress and heightened job satisfaction.

Scottish government enjoys four-day work week success

The pilot scheme was launched by Holyrood in January 2024. Then-Economy Secretary Neil Gray said the ‘4 Day Working Week Public Sector Pilot’ would “assess the wellbeing, environmental and productivity benefits” the model could bring.