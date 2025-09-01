4 mins read
Share this article:

TUC warning | Half of UK workers fear AI will take their jobs - what happens next?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Stressed man working late night

Over half of UK adults (51%) are worried about the impact of artificial intelligence on their jobs, according to a recent poll from the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

This rather bleak survey finding probably didn’t escape your attention when it did the rounds on LinkedIn last week. It confirms what most of us probably already suspected:

  1. Yes, artificial intelligence has the potential to make us more productive and take away the menial parts of our jobs that we don’t enjoy anyway

  2. No, that doesn’t mean all employees will benefit, and many of us are rightly fearful about how this shift change will tangibly impact real people, jobs, and careers

    Continue reading for FREE!

    Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

    • Unlimited access to News content
    • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
    • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
    Back

    Welcome Back

    Back

    Sign up for myGrapevine

    * By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 9 mins read

'No let-up' | Danger: HR professionals feel 'out of their depth'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

‘Overwhelmingly positive’ | Scottish government four-day work week trial boosts wellbeing & productivity

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

Andiamo! | Language learning is more accessible than ever - time for employers to invest?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

The AI JD advantage: A recruiter's guide to more qualified applicants with less effort

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Practical tips for successful AI adoption in recruitment

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni