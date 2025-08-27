3 mins read
1 comment

‘Far-reaching consequences' | UK's gender pay gap underestimated for over two decades, research finds

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
People standing on money stacks

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has been miscalculating the UK’s gender pay gap for more than two decades, new research has suggested.

In a paper published in the British Journal of Industrial Relations on Monday, researchers found that the gap could have been underestimated by as much as 1%.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Social worker caught working three council jobs at same time
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Fraud case | Social worker caught working three council jobs at same time

Why are employers like Everton FC & Aviva introducing Living Pensions?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 6 mins read

‘Leading the way’ | Why are employers like Everton FC & Aviva introducing Living Pensions?

Why financial advice should be a core part of your employee benefits programme
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Why financial advice should be a core part of your employee benefits programme

The must-have features your next employee benefits platform needs
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

The must-have features your next employee benefits platform needs

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni