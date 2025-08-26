HR Grapevine

A worker formerly employed by a cheesecake cafe has won over £20,000 in an employment tribunal, after bosses insisted on keeping the door open despite the cold.
The shop assistant, Leila Ayad, successfully sued Whipped – a London-based establishment which closed in June 2025 – for unfair dismissal after she was fired following her complaints about the temperature.
