Benenden Health - 'We unleash neurodivergent talent with support and empathy'

How one neurodivergent Chief People Officer is using his experience to help others with diagnoses to excel...

Mike Hay, Chief People Officer at Benenden Health, leverages his lived experience with ADHD and dyslexia to champion neurodivergent talent. By fostering empathy and driving tailored support, he empowers employees to unlock exceptional performance.

Mike Hay

Chief People Officer at Benenden Health

How has Benenden Health built neuro-inclusive wellbeing strategies?

In 2022 we launched our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy which included our approach and practices to support neurodivergent employees. This strategy began by inviting all employees to have a voice and identify our priorities. We encouraged them to share their concerns, knowledge gaps, and what matters to them, which we used to drive our DE&I programme.

Over the following two years, our people team designed a program of initiatives to enhance education, awareness, and understanding on DE&I and diversity dimensions. Workshops for the board and senior leaders and our people managers on topics such as 'inclusive leadership', 'power and privilege', and neurodiversity were conducted, and in 2023 DE&I was mandated in all continuous professional development processes.

As we move into the next phase, we are reviewing applying a DE&I and neuro-inclusive lens to our lifecycle processes. This will drive improvements and ensure that our ways of working are inclusive and meet the needs of our employees.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.
Up next

You might also like

Member of HR team greeting employee
Industry expertise | Should HR be a regulated profession?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Happy female employee engaging in group discussion
Case study | Admiral's secret - Why women love working here!
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Lenovo headquarters building exterior
Case study | Lenovo's autism & dementia simulations - a powerful push for inclusivity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni