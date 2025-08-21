Continue reading for FREE!

Mike Hay, Chief People Officer at Benenden Health, leverages his lived experience with ADHD and dyslexia to champion neurodivergent talent. By fostering empathy and driving tailored support, he empowers employees to unlock exceptional performance.

Mike Hay Chief People Officer at Benenden Health

How has Benenden Health built neuro-inclusive wellbeing strategies?

In 2022 we launched our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy which included our approach and practices to support neurodivergent employees. This strategy began by inviting all employees to have a voice and identify our priorities. We encouraged them to share their concerns, knowledge gaps, and what matters to them, which we used to drive our DE&I programme.

Over the following two years, our people team designed a program of initiatives to enhance education, awareness, and understanding on DE&I and diversity dimensions. Workshops for the board and senior leaders and our people managers on topics such as 'inclusive leadership', 'power and privilege', and neurodiversity were conducted, and in 2023 DE&I was mandated in all continuous professional development processes.

As we move into the next phase, we are reviewing applying a DE&I and neuro-inclusive lens to our lifecycle processes. This will drive improvements and ensure that our ways of working are inclusive and meet the needs of our employees.