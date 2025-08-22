HR Grapevine

Workday has moved to expand its talent acquisition capabilities with the acquisition of Paradox, a conversational AI recruiting platform.
The acquisition, announced Thursday, is expected to close in the third quarter of Workday's fiscal year 2026, ending October 2025, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approval.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from