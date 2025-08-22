HR Grapevine

Citigroup has investigated its Head of Wealth, Andy Sieg, following complaints from numerous managing directors at the bank about his behaviour.
As first reported by Bloomberg, Citi recently engaged law firm Paul Weiss to look into complaints from current and former staff alleging that he intimidated and humiliated them.
