Continue reading for FREE!

LinkedIn vs. lanyards | The revival of in-person HR networking
A desire amongst HR pros to meet-up and learn in person has never been higher...
“The fact is, anyone working in HR can claim to be an expert in their field, but all they might need to show for it is an awareness of the odd legal update and maybe the odd CPD session. They haven’t had to maintain their skills, nor are they required to update them to new thinking, everything from new understandings in behavioural skills in leadership, to wellness and wellbeing. There is a learning deficit, and we’re allowing the HR profession to de-skill itself. If this happened in almost any other sector, those working there would be deemed as not having the necessary knowledge or expertise to practice.
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get: