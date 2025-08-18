HR Grapevine

HSBC is planning a major increase in staff surveillance across its global offices and premises, a Reuters report has revealed.
The bank’s heightened “global security strategy” includes a fourfold increase in the number of cameras at its new London-based facility, doubling its use of biometric verification, and badging software installed on employees’ personal mobile devices.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from