HR Grapevine

Fourfold increase | HSBC plans surge in staff surveillance & biometric scans

HSBC is planning a major increase in staff surveillance across its global offices and premises, a Reuters report has revealed.

The bank’s heightened “global security strategy” includes a fourfold increase in the number of cameras at its new London-based facility, doubling its use of biometric verification, and badging software installed on employees’ personal mobile devices.

