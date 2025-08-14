HR Grapevine

The Vatican has expanded its employee rights and protections, including paid monthly leave for the parents of disabled children and paid paternity leave.
A document, known as a Rescript, detailing the “Provisions for the Family” was signed by Maximino Caballero Ledo, the Vatican’s Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, and approved by Pope Leo XIV.
