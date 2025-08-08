HR Grapevine

5 mins read

‘Insidious’ | University of Sheffield staff speak out against alleged workplace racism

Staff from the University of Sheffield have criticised their employer over allegations that it has failed to address a culture of racism.

Now Then, a Sheffield-based magazine, reported on the claims after speaking with university lecturers who said the institution has not lived up to its commitment to become anti-racist as part of the Race Equality Commission.

