HR Grapevine

Podcast | People Director, Amey - how we're giving prison leavers a new career

Stephanie Johnson, People Director at Amey HR podcast season 23 episode 5

Through Amey’s Journey to Work programme, the engineering firm has found the blueprint for helping prison leavers, the long-term unemployed, and those from disadvantaged backgrounds transition into new careers.

Thanks to the scheme, 10% of Amey’s new recruits in 2025 will come from disadvantaged backgrounds, including prison leavers and those at risk of offending.

