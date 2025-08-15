HR Grapevine

Through Amey’s Journey to Work programme, the engineering firm has found the blueprint for helping prison leavers, the long-term unemployed, and those from disadvantaged backgrounds transition into new careers.
Thanks to the scheme, 10% of Amey’s new recruits in 2025 will come from disadvantaged backgrounds, including prison leavers and those at risk of offending.
