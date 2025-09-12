Employee Reward,
1 min read
Podcast | HRD, Avantia - building an award-winning culture of flexibility, mobility, & inclusion

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Claire Webster, HR Director at Avantia

What makes a company culture great?

One HR Director with as good a claim as any to have the right to answer that question is Claire Webster, HR Director at Avantia, the digital home insurance platform and the parent company behind direct-to-consumer home insurance brand Homeprotect.

Webster has been instrumental in developing a range of employee engagement programmes that have earned Homeprotect a place on the coveted UK ‘Great Places to Work’ list for the last six years in a row. She believes in building a culture that encourages autonomy, is built on trust, and encourages everyone through shared goal setting to aim high.

The HRD joins the HR Grapevine Podcast to reveal her guidance and experience of setting up flexible working practices, investing in alternative career pathways for staff, and building a tech-forward, inclusive culture.

