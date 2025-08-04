HR Grapevine

Infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty has revealed that three-quarters of its staff (75%) who use AI report improved productivity.
The company behind major construction projects, including the Lower Thames Crossing and Net Zero Teesside, said using the technology is helping staff complete their jobs more efficiently and safely, as well as reducing mental load and building confidence in neurodiverse employees.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from