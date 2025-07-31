HR Grapevine

Bakery chain Gail’s has rejected allegations it uses CCTV to spy on workers and find reasons to discipline them.
It comes after Sarah Woolley, General Secretary of the Bakers, Food, and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU), contacted Gail’s HR team with concerns of “serious instances of intimidation and trade union detriment” at a store in Bermondsey, London.
