Continue reading for FREE!

It started this week; it’s on next week. It’s on the week after that, and the week after, and the week after that. For some it’s still the week after that too.

Yes, it’s the school summer holidays. But instead of this period being one of rest and recuperation, and endless hot, sunny days outside, for most employees with kids, and for the companies who employ them, this time only brings one thing: dread – either from lots of people all wanting their holiday leave all at once, or – just as bad – parents all wondering just exactly they’ll juggle childcare even more than usual. Caught in the middle are employers, with lots of biting of lips and being outwardly supportive of when a team member is unexpectedly not around.

But does it really have to be this way?

“I remember the pressure my parents suddenly felt with the summer break began,” recalls Rita Kastrati, founder and de facto head of HR at Pioneering People, a platform that connects people who want to work flexibly with employers. “They suddenly found it almost impossible to work and look after us, and today, as head of a business that works with the hospitality sector in particular, we know just how difficult it is for employers to face this six week period of disruption.”

But in her business at least, she’s come up with a solution; one that she says helps alleviate the dark clouds the brew when the summer holidays arrive.

She gives all members of staff the option to work from wherever they want for the entirety of the month of August – and she reckons more employers need to start thinking about doing something specifically for the summer holiday period in addition to their normal flexible working, or other benefits. “The aim of this perk in particular,” she says “is to stop the annual anguish that comes to many when the schools break,” she says. “But even if people haven’t got kids, they can still take this month away, and work in a way that’s more convenient to them.”

She continues: “So far, we’ve had team members relocate to Scotland, and Albania for their month away, whilst I’ve got family in Croatia. This way, people can have their morning swim, or coffee, or be together as a family, but still get their work done.” She says: “Best of all, we actually find productivity increases. This is us trying to lead by example.”

The very real issue of schools-off

The spectre of the summer school holiday seem as trivial to some, but experts say it’s a huge, possibly unrecognised problem that human resources professionals should be better prepared for. New research released to mark the start of school holidays by charity, Pregnant Then Screwed, suggests this period should better be described as the great ‘fret’-away rather than ‘getaway.’ It finds the long summer break push staff to the brink, with 87% of respondents saying they have heightened stress around navigating this long period.

Because of a lack of support from their employers, it also reveals that 26% of employees will be forced to take unpaid leave this summer, with 75% likely to take more than five days’ unpaid time off – just to manage. More than a third of mothers taking unpaid leave told the charity that they'd be forfeiting more than two weeks' pay just to cover the childcare gap. Worse still, nearly half (49%), say they also feel judged by their non-parent colleagues for doing this.

“The summer break is a big chunk of time that parents have to manage,” says Rachel Grocott, CEO of Pregnant Then Screwed. “But many parents are racking up debts and taking unpaid leave from work just to make it all work – all while trying to create fun summer memories for their children.”

According to Grocott, the average parent is forced to take two weeks’ worth of leave over the summer – not to go on holiday with, but just to juggle their work/life balance. And she thinks employers should be more intentional about providing specific help for.

We know just how difficult it is for employers to face this six week period of disruption

She says people she’s spoken to have also had to take a sabbatical, potentially causing them to miss out on career progression. “Nearly 70% of parents are having to rely on costly holiday clubs, and it’s breaking the bank for many,” she claims. “Half of the people we spoke to who said they were using holiday clubs said they're spending more than £300 this summer, and a third are forking out over £500.”

The Pregnant Then Screwed research coincides with new CIPD data showing continued lack of employer support around flexibility (despite staff now being able to request it from day one of employment) – lack of support that is forcing more than one million workers to quit their job each year.

Joanne Waterworth head of employer services at Working Families says: “The summer holidays can be a slog more many, with many families struggling to manage the juggle.” She adds: “Our own research also finds this time is incredibly stressful for parents, with less than half of parents (45%) telling us they can easily access the formal childcare they need.”

Waterworth suggests more employers should introduce options like flexi-time, compressed working or take an annualized hours approach – even if it’s on a short-term basis, and just during the summer holidays.

She continues: “When parents and carers feel the demands of family life are understood and appreciated, they really can be their authentic selves, which helps people thrive.” She continues: “Key to fostering this kind of culture is ensuring employees are actually aware of the support available to them – which means line managers also need skilling up with the necessary training to be supportive.”