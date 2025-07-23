Continue reading for FREE!

How this law firm is boosting employee financial wellbeing

A law firm needing to offer staff financial advice? Actually, says its HR BP, Fiona Smith, legal firms employ a broad church of people – and financial wellness isn’t just needed by the low-paid...

The much talked about ‘cost of living crisis’ might well have lessened in recent months, but evidence that it still persists is all-too clear.

Whilst inflation might well be down on previous double-digit levels, the fact remains that over the past four years, the rate of change in everyday prices has stayed stubbornly high and is currently at its highest level since the early 1990s. According to the Resolution Foundation, real household income is predicted to fall between 2025-2027, after inflation, council tax rises, NI payments plus other taxes are accounted for. Meanwhile, the Work Foundation reports that one in six workers are either struggling to pay- or are unable to pay, their household bills each month. Some 43% say they have little or nothing left after paying their bills.

The need for financial wellness

Employers have been directly feeling the affects of this, with poor mental health now the biggest cause of sickness absence. Poor metal wellbeing is well-known to be significantly impacted by poor financial wellness. It’s why, unsurprisingly, the CIPD reports seeing a 33% rise in demand for financial wellness initiatives from employees in the last few years.

Fiona Smith

Senior Business Partner

Cogniscant that better financial wellbeing creates happier, healthier employees is top independent law firm, Burges Salmon.

Already a 2025 ‘Best Law Firm to Work at’ [by legal news platform RollOnFriday] for the fourth consecutive year, it’s recently become one of a growing number of enlightened employers that has decided to incorporate specific financial wellness into its benefits suite. And the choice it’s made is to offer personalized money advice sessions for all staff.

A personalised approach

“Although financial wellbeing is a topic we’ve previously run webinar sessions on – typically every quarter – they’ve tended to be more of the one-size-fits all variety,” says Fiona Smith, Senior Business Partner in the Burges Salmon People Team.

“But last year we began to realise that we probably needed a more targeted approach – because we’re not just a company of lawyers. As well as partners, there’s a whole cadre of additional support staff, apprentices, and other workers at different stages in their life who each have very different financial concerns.”

Its offering – in partnership with Octopus Money – was launched in March of this year, and gives all employees the ability to have a one-to-one session with an accredited financial wellbeing coach. After this, there is an additional option for staff to purchase further sessions, through a salary sacrifice mechanism.

What’s been remarkable is the fact that of those that signed up to their free hour-long session, a further 35% have then taken up the option of having further [employee-paid-for] sessions

