Continue reading for FREE!

For nearly 90 years now, Moorgate-based law firm, Kingsley Napley, has been one of London’s go-to law firms when it comes to dealing with high-profile cases involving litigation and dispute resolution.

In recent years, it’s represented everyone from influencer, Rebecca Vardy (in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial between her and Coleen Rooney), to former News of the World CEO, Rebecca Brooks [as part of the infamous phone-hacking scandal].

But behind all these significantly more headline-grabbing cases are the 100s of other pieces of work it takes on – cases which are much more procedural in nature, but which nevertheless all require lawyers to make new judgements and apply new thinking to existing case law. As one might expect, the thinking all this creates, and resulting accumulated knowledge built up, is immense. And yet it was precisely this fact that was creating a very unique challenge for the firm: how all this very useful knowledge could practically be captured and – perhaps more importantly – shared amongst other practicing lawyers who could apply in it their cases if needed.

Sarah Harris Director of Innovation and Knowledge Partner Vicki Godfrey Head of People and Culture

Knowledge is its output

“The amount of new knowledge our business generates each week is phenomenal,” says Sarah Harris, the firm’s Director of Innovation and Knowledge Partner – who last year decided to start investigating whether there were any new ways the firm could capture this better. “As a Best Companies to Work For business, we want to create a knowledge-sharing culture. To do this I felt it was vital we started finding more formal ways of cascading down knowledge that our very senior partners build up in cases, to more junior staff who can use this and apply it in their work.”

It was this thinking that started a project that is now currently rolling out – called ‘The Knowledge Exchange’ – where an AI platform is being built to act as what Kingsley Napley describes as a ‘continuous legal brain’ – where knowledge can be stored and retrieved from a central database.

The amount of new knowledge our business generates each week is phenomenal Sarah Harris | Director of Innovation and Knowledge Partner, Kingsley Napley

“Last year particularly, you couldn’t move for all-things AI-related,” says Harris. “I started to investigate whether there was a tool, or a company, we could start to work with that could really capture our knowledge. It was a this time I discovered a contact I had met some years prior was launching a legal tech start-up called Let’s Think.” She says: “The company combines proven behavioural science methodologies with the latest GenAI visualization technologies, to decode thought processes and drive strategic insights and decision-making. Let’s Think was looking for organisations to partner with to build its first Knowledge Exchange product, and so we decided it would be a good opportunity to jump in and work with them to see what could happen.”