HR Grapevine

Co-op has launched a new ‘Colleague Promise’, shaped directly by the views of its 54,000 colleagues and designed to "bring greater clarity, fairness and consistency to every stage of working life" at the business.
The initiative brings together everything Co-op offers its people in one place, across wellbeing, development, inclusion, ownership and recognition, and sets out how these commitments show up across the colleague lifecycle, from recruitment to reward.
