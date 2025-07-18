HR Grapevine

3 mins read

Pringles canned | Sainsbury's to swap 'unhealthy snacks' for 'light meals' in staff breakrooms

Pringles and snacks banned Sainsbury's

Snacks attacked! Hobnobs fobbed! Skips skipped! Sainsbury’s has promised to remove “unhealthy snacks” from its staff breakrooms in alignment with government plans to lower UK obesity levels.

Workers at the supermarket will no longer be able to enjoy free crisps and biscuits, with “light meal” options to be offered in their place.

