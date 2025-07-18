HR Grapevine

Snacks attacked! Hobnobs fobbed! Skips skipped! Sainsbury’s has promised to remove “unhealthy snacks” from its staff breakrooms in alignment with government plans to lower UK obesity levels.
Workers at the supermarket will no longer be able to enjoy free crisps and biscuits, with “light meal” options to be offered in their place.
