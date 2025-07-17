Continue reading for FREE!

As of 2025, Gen Z already accounts for 27% of the global workforce. But many surveys report them to be disengaged, earning them the unfair reputation of ‘Gen lay-Z’. Meanwhile, E.ON, the UK’s largest energy network and infrastructure operator, has just been awarded the Best Places to Work for 16 to 34-year-olds. Helen Bradbury, Chief People Officer at E.ON, speaks to HR Grapevine to reveal just how the business engaged the younger generation, where so many other employers have failed.

E.ON recently scooped the Best Places to Work, UK for 16 to 34 year olds – what are the initiatives that are driving greater engagement with younger workers?

We’re incredibly proud to have been recognised as the Best Place to Work for 16 to 34 year olds by The Sunday Times. This recognition reflects the commitment across our UK businesses to create an inclusive and purpose-driven environment, where colleagues feel valued, motivated and can thrive in a supportive workplace. It’s really important to us that our colleagues feel happy and engaged, and all our employees across the UK businesses work hard to make this a great place to work.

Helen Bradbury Chief People Officer, E.ON

We’ve launched a number of key initiatives over the years with a strong emphasis on continuous learning and skills development, such as clear pathways to career progression, supported by open access development networks and an inclusive approach to talent management. Being part of an international business, we provide a wide range of development opportunities to our employees and offer meaningful work and roles with a clear purpose – something that is especially important to 16 to 34 year olds. All our roles offer the chance to make a difference to the energy transition and help make new energy affordable, accessible and sustainable for all our customers.

Our degree apprenticeships play a key role in attracting younger workers, offering a flexible option and the opportunity to experience a wide range of different roles. They also enable apprentices to work whilst studying for a fully funded degree and earn a competitive salary Helen Bradbury | Chief People Officer, E.ON

Our employee value proposition includes flexible, market leading benefits which offer something for everyone and aims to put employees in control to choose what matters most to them. Our flexible and hybrid ways of working enable colleagues to be at their best and support diverse lives. We’re family friendly, wherever they are on the journey from building a family to caring for loved ones, we offer market leading family friendly policies, such as equal parental leave, fertility support, and flexible working from day one.