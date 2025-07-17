HR Grapevine

A comprehensive investigation into the behaviour of long-time MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has substantiated 45 allegations of inappropriate conduct, prompting the BBC and Banijay UK to confirm that Wallace will not return to the programme.

The findings, released this week by law firm Lewis Silkin, paint a troubling picture of workplace culture on one of the BBC’s flagship programmes, highlighting systemic underreporting, poor handling of complaints, and long-standing gaps in HR protections, particularly for freelance staff.