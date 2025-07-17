6 mins read

Silkin report | Gregg Wallace investigation reveals historic HR failings & safeguarding gaps

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
BBC headquarters building signage
BBC headquarters building signage

A comprehensive investigation into the behaviour of long-time MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has substantiated 45 allegations of inappropriate conduct, prompting the BBC and Banijay UK to confirm that Wallace will not return to the programme.

The findings, released this week by law firm Lewis Silkin, paint a troubling picture of workplace culture on one of the BBC’s flagship programmes, highlighting systemic underreporting, poor handling of complaints, and long-standing gaps in HR protections, particularly for freelance staff.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

'Had enough' | Nuclear site staff stage strike amid claims of staff being bullied

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

'Manipulation' | Don't monitor like Musk - increase employee surveillance at your peril

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 2 mins read

Podcast | The flexibility illusion - how can HR tackle staff burnout, isolation, & 'always on'...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Neonatal care and compliance: What payroll and HR leaders need to know

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

How to win budget and buy-in for your people initiatives

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni