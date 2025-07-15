Continue reading for FREE!

HR Grapevine
“With longer hours, more stress, the blurring of lines between work and home, and too many workplace cultures that place booze rather than people at the centre of things, there are so many ways work and alcohol are linked. This Alcohol Awareness Week, it’s time for us, and the places we work, to feel healthier, more productive and happier.”
It’s a timely reminder that addiction remains a significant and growing issue in UK workplaces. While alcohol is the focus of this week’s campaigning, the wider challenge includes a range of addictive behaviours, many of which are linked to work-related stress.
