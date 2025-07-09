HR Grapevine

In October 2024, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) drew nearly 150 years of history to a close with the announcement that traditional line judges would be replaced by an electronic line-calling system for the 2025 championships.
The writing had been on the wall for a while. Similar systems were already in place other Grand Slam tournaments, including the US Open and Australian Open.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from