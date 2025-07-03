HR Grapevine

It’s no secret that artificial intelligence, political and economic disruption, and shifting generations in the workplace are leading to a complete overhaul of talent acquisition priorities and processes.
But for all that change and evolution, one thing remains consistent – a core priority emphasised by Stefan Sawh, Head of Commercial, as he set the scene for the Oleeo Success Summit 2025 (OSS2025): “It’s still all about people.”
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from