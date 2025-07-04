As Global Head of Strategic Workforce Planning at Ericsson, author of the Strategic Workforce Planning Handbook, and member of the Workforce Planning Institute’s Global Standards Committee, few people are better placed to discuss SWP than David Edwards.
Our latest guest on the HR Grapevine podcast is a fierce advocate for mature workforce planning frameworks that allow HR teams be a meaningful partner to the business.
