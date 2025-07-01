HR Grapevine

The University of Manchester has updated its policy on staff-student relationships, following pressure from its regulator ahead of stricter sexual harassment legislation due this August.
Under the new rules, employees have been banned from forming “intimate” and “close personal” relationships with students for whom they “have responsibility.”
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from