The Government has confirmed key dates for sweeping reforms to workers’ rights under the new Employment Rights Bill, with the first major changes set to come into effect in April 2026.

The roadmap, published today (July 1st), outlines how and when more than two dozen measures in the Bill will be introduced, including sick pay reform, new rights from day one of employment, stronger trade union protections, and action against harassment and exploitative practices like ‘fire and rehire’.