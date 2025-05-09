1 min read

Podcast | CPO, Agilitas - how our 'culture canvas' improved team dynamics & stabilised turnover

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
CPO, Agilitas - how our 'culture canvas' improved team dynamics & stabilised turnover

A ‘culture canvas’ allows employers to map out, assess, and gather feedback on how the various missions, principles, and values of their organisation manifest for their workforce.

When used effectively, the tool can help identify emotional and functional culture strengths, as well as areas for improvement, as has been the case at global IT firm Agilitas.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

Whistleblowing | Worker dubbed 'Darth Vader' wins tribunal - what the case was really about

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

Yoga & icebergs | Why employers must heed WEF's £9trillion wellbeing warning

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 7 mins read

Exclusive | Viral CEO talks move to abandon four-day workweek… for a 32-hour model

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Reimagining the Workplace: Leadership, Recognition, and Real Change

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Workday Global Workforce Report: Restoring trust before your top people leave

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni