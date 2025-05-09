HR Grapevine

A ‘culture canvas’ allows employers to map out, assess, and gather feedback on how the various missions, principles, and values of their organisation manifest for their workforce.
When used effectively, the tool can help identify emotional and functional culture strengths, as well as areas for improvement, as has been the case at global IT firm Agilitas.
