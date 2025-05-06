HR Grapevine

Deaf Awareness Week, running from 5th to 11th May 2025, is an annual campaign aimed at promoting greater understanding of deafness and hearing loss, while championing the inclusion and wellbeing of people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Spearheaded by the UK Council on Deafness and the British Deaf Association, the week unites charities, organisations and communities to highlight the challenges faced by those with hearing loss, and to celebrate the positive contributions of deaf individuals across society.