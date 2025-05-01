4 mins read
1 comment

More hiring, less tech | Starbucks CEO announces 'labour-focused' plan to curb sales slump

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Starbucks CEO announces 'labour-focused' plan to curb sales slump

Starbucks' chief executive, Brian Niccol, has a novel plan to turn around slumping sales: Hire more people and use less technology.

In a recent investor call, the CEO outlined future plans after another disappointing earnings report, published on Wednesday. The coffee giant’s share price tumbled 6.5% last quarter.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

21 million screenshots of worker activity exposed in employee monitoring platform breach
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Emails & logins | 21 million screenshots of worker activity exposed in employee monitoring platform breach

Hold up… is HR really ready for AI employees?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 6 mins read

Anthropic's warning | Hold up… is HR really ready for AI employees?

CPO, The Legal Director - HR transformation & operational efficiency in a unique business structure
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | CPO, The Legal Director - HR transformation & operational efficiency in a unique business...

Reducing time-to-hire: How AI can save 80 days a year in recruitment
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Reducing time-to-hire: How AI can save 80 days a year in recruitment

Moments that Matter | Plan your next CSR campaign to boost social impact and employee engagement
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Moments that Matter | Plan your next CSR campaign to boost social impact and employee engagement

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni