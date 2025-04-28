HR Grapevine

Disability charity Scope has confirmed plans to axe more than 20% of roles in a bid to cut costs, with disabled staff at a higher risk of losing their jobs.
A redundancy consultation process will review 124 of 326 corporate roles at risk, The Guardian has reported. That number is expected to be whittled down to 70 job cuts by summer.
